Occupiers disrupted heating in kindergartens in Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Hola Prystan district of Kherson region, due to lack of funding, kindergartens remain without heating: parents are forced to dress their children in several layers, and kindergarten staff predict that there will be no heat throughout the winter. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

The occupation authorities of the Hola Prystan district are unable to solve the problem of heating in kindergartens. In the village of Kruhloozerka, parents are forced to dress their children in several layers of clothing before kindergarten, because there is no heating in the premises. - the post says.

According to educators, there will be no heat all winter - "due to lack of funding."

It is noted that parents are openly told: if you want your children not to freeze - buy firewood at your own expense.

According to local residents, all funding settles in Henichesk, where the occupation administration demonstratively "repairs" sidewalks and tiles, while other districts of the region live in complete decay. Children freeze in kindergartens, parents look for firewood, and officials in Henichesk are engaged in showing off and building facades. - writes the Center for National Resistance.

"People complain: due to the remoteness of the district, inspections from Henichesk do not reach them, and local occupation 'leaders' do what they want," the CNR reported.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders disrupt the heating season due to water shortages. Instead of heat, the occupiers bring firewood, which threatens people's lives in winter.

Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS