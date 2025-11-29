Occupiers disrupted heating in kindergartens in Kherson region - CNS

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
08:59 PM • 9320 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 18900 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 24740 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35048 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 25627 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19762 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 39550 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22380 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18879 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 43121 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock companyNovember 28, 04:36 PM • 6424 views
Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosionPhotoNovember 28, 04:49 PM • 4838 views
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiationsNovember 28, 06:15 PM • 4722 views
Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systemsNovember 28, 06:23 PM • 3566 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and KushnerNovember 28, 06:54 PM • 4528 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35048 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 30717 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 39551 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 38794 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 43122 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kupiansk
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 26620 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 44204 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 64128 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 96424 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 111233 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Bild

Occupiers disrupted heating in kindergartens in Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In the Hola Prystan district of Kherson region, kindergartens remain without heating due to lack of funding. Parents are forced to bundle up their children, and employees predict a complete lack of heat throughout the winter. The occupation authorities cannot solve the problem, and funding is being siphoned off in Henichesk, where the administration is engaged in ostentatious "repairs."

Occupiers disrupted heating in kindergartens in Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Hola Prystan district of Kherson region, due to lack of funding, kindergartens remain without heating: parents are forced to dress their children in several layers, and kindergarten staff predict that there will be no heat throughout the winter. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

The occupation authorities of the Hola Prystan district are unable to solve the problem of heating in kindergartens. In the village of Kruhloozerka, parents are forced to dress their children in several layers of clothing before kindergarten, because there is no heating in the premises.

- the post says.

According to educators, there will be no heat all winter - "due to lack of funding."

It is noted that parents are openly told: if you want your children not to freeze - buy firewood at your own expense.

According to local residents, all funding settles in Henichesk, where the occupation administration demonstratively "repairs" sidewalks and tiles, while other districts of the region live in complete decay. Children freeze in kindergartens, parents look for firewood, and officials in Henichesk are engaged in showing off and building facades.

- writes the Center for National Resistance.

"People complain: due to the remoteness of the district, inspections from Henichesk do not reach them, and local occupation 'leaders' do what they want," the CNR reported.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders disrupt the heating season due to water shortages. Instead of heat, the occupiers bring firewood, which threatens people's lives in winter.

Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS16.11.25, 02:31 • 15701 view

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine