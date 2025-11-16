$42.060.00
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, there is an acute shortage of drinking and technical water, which forces residents to use water from heating systems. The occupation authorities have introduced fines for draining water from radiators, despite the critical condition of utility networks.

Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, water disappears for days and weeks: empty taps, dry radiators, buckets near columns – this is the reality for thousands of people. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is a shortage of drinking and technical water in the region, and in many high-rise buildings, the heating system has become the only source of liquid.

People drain water from radiators to cook food, wash dishes, or at least clean their apartments, where dampness and cold have already turned the walls into breeding grounds for mold.

- the report says.

It is indicated that against this background, the occupiers introduced fines for "draining water from radiators."

Residents do this not out of "unawareness," but because otherwise it is impossible to heat apartments and release air: in many houses, the pressure in the networks has dropped to a critical level, pipes burst, and radiators remain icy even on cold days. The occupation authorities prefer to punish instead of repairing.

- reported the CNS.

They added that in some districts, the leadership of the "administrations" received an unspoken instruction to reduce the statistics of accidents in heating networks at any cost. Because of this, repairmen refuse to respond to calls without "top-down" approval, and flooded risers or cold radiators are simply not included in reports. Instead, fines for "unauthorized draining of coolant" allow shifting the blame to residents and concealing the scale of the collapse.

"Locals write the same thing: someone washes dishes with water from radiators, someone spends the night in one room near a heater, someone takes children to relatives. People survive, and any attempt to ease their own lives is declared a 'violation,'" summarized the CNS.

Recall

At the end of October, another accident on the main water pipeline occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. As a result of the collapse, dozens of settlements were left without water.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast