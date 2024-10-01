ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Rejoicing over ordinary water: residents of TOT in Luhansk region rely on their own resources to find water and access to medical services - RMA

Rejoicing over ordinary water: residents of TOT in Luhansk region rely on their own resources to find water and access to medical services - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Residents of Lysychansk are happy to have access to technical water after the water supply system was destroyed. In Siverskodonetsk, people complain about the poor quality of medical services and the lack of specialized doctors.

Residents of the occupied Lysychansk may have dreamed of changes in the city, especially after the occupiers appointed representatives of Tatarstan, but now they are at best happy to have access to industrial water. At the same time, residents of occupied Siverskodonetsk complain about the poor quality of medical services.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration , UNN and UNN.

Details

According to RMA, for more than two months, the people of Lysychansk relied on their own resources to find water. As time passed, people began to enjoy ordinary water. Not drinking water - technical water, which after a significant break was brought in a tanker to the area of the former rubber goods plant.

The centralized supply system was destroyed by the Russians during the fighting in 2022. They say they are repairing it.

The agency notes that the locals may have dreamed that when representatives of Tatarstan were appointed as “chiefs” of the captured Lysychansk, the town would soon be like a cauldron. But  for now, the locals rely only on their own strength.

Meanwhile, residents of Siverskodonetsk who remained under occupation complain about the poor quality of medical services.

Over the past two years, the local polyclinic has not added any more specialists. In most cases, people have to wait for touring specialists from Perm or travel to Luhansk

 According to the department, a neurologist, urologist, oncologist, pulmonologist and rheumatologist recently arrived from Russia, but they only saw a doctor for five hours on one day.

Most of the patients, of course, were unable to get a consultation, Luhansk RMA adds.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that Ukrainians will not be tried for receiving a Russian passport under duress in the occupied territories. Such documents have no legal force and are not recognized in Ukraine and the world.

UNN reported that fires are spreading in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, which the occupation authorities cannot localize. In Sokolohirsk , people are forced to leave their homes due to the inability of local services to extinguish the fire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising