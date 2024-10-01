Residents of the occupied Lysychansk may have dreamed of changes in the city, especially after the occupiers appointed representatives of Tatarstan, but now they are at best happy to have access to industrial water. At the same time, residents of occupied Siverskodonetsk complain about the poor quality of medical services.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration , UNN and UNN.

According to RMA, for more than two months, the people of Lysychansk relied on their own resources to find water. As time passed, people began to enjoy ordinary water. Not drinking water - technical water, which after a significant break was brought in a tanker to the area of the former rubber goods plant.

The centralized supply system was destroyed by the Russians during the fighting in 2022. They say they are repairing it. - Luhansk RMA's FB page says.

The agency notes that the locals may have dreamed that when representatives of Tatarstan were appointed as “chiefs” of the captured Lysychansk, the town would soon be like a cauldron. But for now, the locals rely only on their own strength.

Meanwhile, residents of Siverskodonetsk who remained under occupation complain about the poor quality of medical services.

Over the past two years, the local polyclinic has not added any more specialists. In most cases, people have to wait for touring specialists from Perm or travel to Luhansk - Luhansk Regional State Administration writes.

According to the department, a neurologist, urologist, oncologist, pulmonologist and rheumatologist recently arrived from Russia, but they only saw a doctor for five hours on one day.

Most of the patients, of course, were unable to get a consultation, Luhansk RMA adds.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that Ukrainians will not be tried for receiving a Russian passport under duress in the occupied territories. Such documents have no legal force and are not recognized in Ukraine and the world.

UNN reported that fires are spreading in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, which the occupation authorities cannot localize. In Sokolohirsk , people are forced to leave their homes due to the inability of local services to extinguish the fire.