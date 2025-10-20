$41.730.10
Zelenskyy announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week

Kyiv • UNN

 614 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He announced numerous meetings and negotiations in Europe this week.

Zelenskyy announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week, UNN reports.

I spoke with Mette Frederiksen and greatly appreciate all the support from Denmark and the Prime Minister. We coordinate our diplomatic activities, and this helps. We are doing a lot together to strengthen our countries.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukrainian-Danish defense cooperation is a model in some areas.

We also discussed plans for this week – there will be many meetings and negotiations in Europe. We expect results, and this is important for all of us. Thank you!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

EU's top diplomat reacts to FT article on Trump's call to Zelenskyy20.10.25, 11:45 • 3346 views

Addition

European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa, expressed full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his conversation with Donald Trump. They confirmed military, financial, and diplomatic assistance, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb told the BBC that US President Donald Trump is "the only one who can force" the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table regarding the war in Ukraine.

Some European partners, reportedly, after the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump, were surprised by Trump's position in a conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

Antonina Tumanova

