Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

EU's top diplomat reacts to FT article on Trump's call to Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas commented on the Financial Times article, which refers to Donald Trump's call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Putin's terms. Kallas emphasized the resilience of Ukrainians and the negative consequences for the international order if the aggressor achieves its goals.

EU's top diplomat reacts to FT article on Trump's call to Zelenskyy

The EU's chief diplomat commented on the Financial Times article that US President Donald Trump, at a meeting on Friday, urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the terms of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Kallas emphasized the resilience of Ukrainians and that it is a negative signal for the international order if an aggressor gets what they want, writes UNN.

Ukrainians are very resilient. They are fighting for their freedom, their independence, their country, so they cannot just give up. And I think that for the international order, it is also negative if an aggressor gets what they want, because it sends a signal to all aggressors in the world that you can just go and take what you want.

- replied EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas to a question about the FT article, which states that Trump on Friday urged Zelenskyy to accept Putin's terms or be "destroyed" by Russia, and that Donald Trump also spoke about a special military operation, which is essentially Putin's rhetoric.

Supplement

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Donald Trump on October 17 urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to Moscow's terms to end the war, citing Putin's threats to "destroy" Ukraine. The US President, according to media reports, insisted on transferring control over Donbas and repeated the Kremlin's arguments.

Later, Trump assured, commenting on the negotiations on October 17, that he had never discussed with Zelenskyy the possible transfer of Donbas to Russia and indicated that he believes that "they should just stop at the line where they are, at the front line."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine