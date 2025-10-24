Plans for a reparations loan to Ukraine to be presented soon – EC head

Options for a Reparation Loan for Ukraine will be presented in the near future. In addition, European countries have agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions, wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her X page, UNN reports.

Details

Europe is expanding cooperation in the defense industry and advancing work on the Reparation Loan, options for which will be presented in the near future - reported the head of the European Commission.

Coalition of the Willing participants discussed urgent energy support as winter approaches and the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

We had a focused and productive meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Pressure remains the only language Russia understands, and coordinated sanctions with our allies and friends are key to bringing Putin to the negotiating table - wrote von der Leyen.

Addition

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that allies from the "coalition of the willing" should reach a decision on reparation loans for Ukraine by Christmas.

"We must work in such a way that we have a solution by Christmas Eve so that we can ensure funding for Ukraine for the coming years," Frederiksen said.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever was critical of the idea of using Russian assets held in Euroclear in Brussels to pay for aid to Ukraine at the start of the European summit in Brussels.