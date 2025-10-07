$41.340.11
Danish PM: Trump may return to idea of Greenland joining US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that US President Donald Trump has temporarily shelved the issue of Greenland, but will later return to the idea of its annexation. She emphasized that Copenhagen respects Greenland's right to self-determination and will not allow pressure.

Danish PM: Trump may return to idea of Greenland joining US

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen suggested that US President Donald Trump may have temporarily put the issue of Greenland aside, but will later return to the idea of its annexation to the US. She stated this during a speech in the Danish parliament on October 7, as reported by UNN.

Details

Earlier, the American leader repeatedly made loud statements about Greenland, although recently he has refrained from public comments about the island. At the same time, Mette Frederiksen is convinced that this is only a temporary lull.

It seems distant now. Perhaps there is a feeling that we can breathe a sigh of relief. I believe we cannot

- said the Danish Prime Minister.

According to her, 60,000 residents of Greenland still live in fear of an American takeover.

Imagine what it's like to live in one of the small settlements along the coast... When the most powerful superpower in the world talks about you as something that can be bought, as something that can be owned, as something that must be had

- Frederiksen noted.

In this regard, the Danish Prime Minister emphasized that Copenhagen respects Greenland's right to determine its own future. She stressed that the state will not allow pressure or blackmail to force it to do "something frankly wrong."

Context

In early March 2025, Donald Trump expressed interest in the possible annexation of Greenland to the United States. He stated his readiness to invest millions of dollars in Greenland and create new jobs.

On March 29, The Guardian, citing a poll, reported that 85% of Greenlanders oppose possible annexation to the United States.

Later, the Head of the White House stated that the annexation of Greenland would take place.

In May of this year, Donald Trump stated the possibility of using force to control Greenland.

Recall

The US is intensifying intelligence gathering on Greenland to gain more information about the independence movement and resource extraction. Trump does not rule out seizing the island by force.

Mette Frederiksen stated that Denmark summoned a US diplomat for explanations regarding intelligence gathering in Greenland.

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance07.10.25, 16:00 • 1864 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Greenland
Mette Frederiksen
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States