"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

Today, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place in London to discuss increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for the removal of Russian energy from the world market and the acceleration of long-range weapons supplies.

"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed

The "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine is meeting today at the level of world leaders in London to discuss how they can put pressure on the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call on leaders to act to remove Russian oil and gas from the world market, finalize work with Russian sovereign assets to free up billions to finance Ukraine's defense, and intensify the provision of long-range weapons, UNN reports with reference to the British government's statement.

European leaders are expected to arrive in London today for a crucial meeting of the "coalition of the willing," as Ukraine's allies intensify pressure on Russia ahead of winter.

- reported the British government.

Leaders are expected to use the meeting to focus the world's attention on how they can further strengthen Ukraine's position and cripple Russia's ability to continue waging war.

The meeting is accompanied by Starmer, one of the co-chairs of the "coalition of the willing," announcing the acceleration of the missile supply program to deliver 140 light multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine this winter, the country's government noted.

As stated, over the past two weeks, "the international community has intensified its decisive actions to force Putin back to the negotiating table and ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

This included decisive action by the US this week to block Putin's financial flows and impose sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, following actions taken by the UK last week.

Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market23.10.25, 17:19 • 29649 views

The European Union also adopted its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which further targets Russian oil trade and combats financial loopholes, and Ukraine's allies have accelerated efforts to use all frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine.

EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa24.10.25, 03:17 • 11695 views

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to personally attend the meeting at the Foreign Office today. Another 20 leaders are expected to participate by phone," the British government said.

During the phone call, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to call on leaders to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position ahead of winter. "He will call on leaders to act to remove Russian oil and gas from the world market, finalize work with Russian sovereign assets to free up billions of pounds to finance Ukraine's defense, and intensify the provision of long-range capabilities so that Ukraine can build on its success this week," the statement said.

Leaders, as stated, will also discuss what more can be done to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid Russian attacks.

"The Prime Minister will announce that the UK's missile construction program has been accelerated to deliver over 100 additional air defense missiles early to strengthen Ukraine's defenses in the harsh winter," the statement said.

As noted, "the supply of an additional 140 LBRs for Ukraine will be accelerated in the winter months."

Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media20.10.25, 18:08 • 3511 views

Julia Shramko

