Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place in London on Friday. According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also attend the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to London for talks later this week.

The coalition, co-chaired by Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aims to unite countries to protect the peace agreement in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with European leaders after meeting with Donald Trump last week and confirmed that he would meet with them soon.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week.

Addition

European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa, expressed full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his conversation with Donald Trump. They confirmed military, financial, and diplomatic assistance, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the BBC that US President Donald Trump is "the only one who can force" the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table regarding the war in Ukraine.

Some European partners, according to reports, were surprised by Trump's position after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in a conversation with the Ukrainian leader.