Work continues: EU High Representative on discussions about frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that work on using frozen Russian assets is ongoing. She noted that the EU aims to act quickly but has 27 member states with different concerns, so the process takes time.

Work is underway in the European Union on the issue of using frozen Russian assets. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.  

Details

There are no reparations, work is ongoing. Of course, we want to act quickly, but we have 27 member states with different problems. So, work is ongoing. There are probably two directions. The first is to make everything legally sound and take into account the risks for countries that have greater threats. The second is how, when, and for what to use these reparations. I cannot name an exact date, because we are working intensively on this. But I am glad to see progress in discussions on reparations and frozen assets.

- Kallas stated.

Addition

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who chairs the EU Council, spoke in favor of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, also pointing out that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe, but in a hybrid war, one cannot protect oneself from all types of activities.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU intends to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – a decision is expected by the end of October.

Recently, the European Parliament called for the approval of the European Commission's proposal to use all frozen Russian assets as a basis for a substantial grant and loan for Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

