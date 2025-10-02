"Everything will depend on his decision" - Zelenskyy on dialogue with Trump about long-range weapons

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:38 AM • 2520 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 8184 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 10204 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 16805 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 13829 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 17627 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 35895 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46123 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30176 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52415 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
86%
756mm
Popular news
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM • 9324 views
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 8430 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 11725 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM • 11610 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 7226 views
Publications
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 3998 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 16805 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46123 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 37098 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52415 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Copenhagen
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 42802 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 51653 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 34637 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 37534 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 47229 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NASAMS

"Everything will depend on his decision" - Zelenskyy on dialogue with Trump about long-range weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

"Everything will depend on his decision" - Zelenskyy on dialogue with Trump about long-range weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. The head of state said this in a conversation with the media on the eve of the summit in Denmark, writes UNN.

Details

Before the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Zelenskyy stated that he had spoken with the American president about transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine.

We spoke with the US, we are very grateful to President Trump for this dialogue. Last time we had a very productive, fruitful dialogue. We talked about long-range weapon systems. We will see, everything will depend on his decision

– Zelenskyy told reporters.

Recall

On Sunday, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the United States is considering Ukraine's request to supply long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to counter Russian aggression.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders. 

President Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Denmark – Copenhagen – to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. As part of the visit, he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine