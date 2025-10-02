"Everything will depend on his decision" - Zelenskyy on dialogue with Trump about long-range weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. The head of state said this in a conversation with the media on the eve of the summit in Denmark, writes UNN.

Details

Before the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Zelenskyy stated that he had spoken with the American president about transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine.

We spoke with the US, we are very grateful to President Trump for this dialogue. Last time we had a very productive, fruitful dialogue. We talked about long-range weapon systems. We will see, everything will depend on his decision – Zelenskyy told reporters.

Recall

On Sunday, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the United States is considering Ukraine's request to supply long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to counter Russian aggression.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders.

President Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Denmark – Copenhagen – to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. As part of the visit, he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.