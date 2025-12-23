NBU exchange rate: dollar loses ground

$42.250.09
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
December 22, 02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 22, 01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
December 22, 11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services12:39 AM • 10040 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 10450 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 8998 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 8884 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 9082 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM • 41391 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 39211 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 68929 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 90824 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 125750 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 12669 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15471 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 38036 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 35371 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 37101 views
NBU exchange rate: dollar loses ground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

As of December 23, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at 42.15 hryvnias, which is 10 kopecks less than on Monday. The euro exchange rate is 49.49 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.7499 hryvnias.

NBU exchange rate: dollar loses ground

As of Tuesday, December 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.15 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.25 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.49. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1482 UAH (-10 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.4904 UAH (+2 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7499 UAH (0 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.45 UAH, the euro at 49.20-49.83 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.01-42.04 UAH/dollar and 49.42-49.45 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine