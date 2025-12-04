Over 2.2 million Ukrainians to receive "winter thousand" in new waves of payments

In the third and fourth waves, users of "Diia" will receive a payment of UAH 1,000 under the state program "Winter Support" based on applications submitted on November 18-22. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As part of the next waves of "Winter Support" payments, more than 2.2 million Ukrainians will receive UAH 1,000 in aid: approximately 1.3 million in the third wave, and almost 866 thousand in the fourth. A total of up to UAH 3 billion has been allocated for these payments. - the post says.

It is noted that on December 3, the "Winter Thousand" will be financed for those who submitted an application in "Diia" on November 18 and 19, and in the coming days, "Diia" users with applications from November 20-22 will receive payments.

It is expected that those who submitted an application through a "Ukrposhta" branch will start receiving funds on December 6.

Earlier, as part of the second wave of payments, 2.5 million Ukrainians received aid totaling over UAH 3 billion.

The agency reported that in total, Ukrainians have already submitted 14.8 million applications: 12 million through "Diia" and almost 952 thousand through "Ukrposhta".

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 for every citizen in Ukraine.

