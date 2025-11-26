"Winter Support": how many people received electricity compensation and how it is provided

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 8616 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 6910 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 7976 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 20815 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 37664 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 29572 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28064 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23754 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16119 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15565 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.1m/s
88%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitableNovember 25, 10:20 PM • 4698 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 18881 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 17811 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 13794 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 12552 views
Publications
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 8610 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 38011 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 47104 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 97370 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 127142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 19714 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 54577 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 72801 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 73479 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 80404 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Gold

"Winter Support": how many people received electricity compensation and how it is provided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Over 280,000 frontline families have received targeted assistance for electricity payments as part of Winter Support. The state compensates 100 kWh per person per month, but no more than 300 kWh per family.

"Winter Support": how many people received electricity compensation and how it is provided

More than a quarter of a million families have received compensation for electricity under the state program "Winter Support," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

More than 280,000 families have already received compensation for electricity payments under Winter Support

- Svyrydenko wrote.

The additional payment, according to her, "is automatically received along with the monthly subsidy or benefit for housing and communal services."

What is this program?

This is targeted assistance for residents of frontline regions so that families can more easily get through the winter period and meet basic needs.

The state compensates 100 kWh of electricity per person per month (but not more than 300 kWh per family). 

The program started on October 1. Accruals, according to Svyrydenko, occur monthly during the cold months.

More details about all the tools of "Winter Support" for citizens and businesses can be found on the zyma.gov.ua platform.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Electricity