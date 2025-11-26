"Winter Support": how many people received electricity compensation and how it is provided

More than a quarter of a million families have received compensation for electricity under the state program "Winter Support," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

More than 280,000 families have already received compensation for electricity payments under Winter Support - Svyrydenko wrote.

The additional payment, according to her, "is automatically received along with the monthly subsidy or benefit for housing and communal services."

What is this program?

This is targeted assistance for residents of frontline regions so that families can more easily get through the winter period and meet basic needs.

The state compensates 100 kWh of electricity per person per month (but not more than 300 kWh per family).

The program started on October 1. Accruals, according to Svyrydenko, occur monthly during the cold months.

More details about all the tools of "Winter Support" for citizens and businesses can be found on the zyma.gov.ua platform.