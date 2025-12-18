Ukraine's partners have reported that the final decision of European leaders regarding funding could be made before the end of the current year. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state answered a journalist's question about when exactly European leaders should make a final decision on financing Ukraine and whether this decision could be postponed until January or later.

Our partners informed us that the decision could be made by the end of the year. This year, of course - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a shortage of certain missiles for air defense systems. He noted that partners provide licenses, missiles, or financial assistance.