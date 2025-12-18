$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1194 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3338 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11596 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12032 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12694 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14851 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12308 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18614 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10821 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
EU partners informed that the decision on financial aid could be made by the end of the year - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2496 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that partners have informed about the possible adoption of a final decision on financing Ukraine before the end of the current year. This decision will not be postponed until January or later.

EU partners informed that the decision on financial aid could be made by the end of the year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's partners have reported that the final decision of European leaders regarding funding could be made before the end of the current year. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state answered a journalist's question about when exactly European leaders should make a final decision on financing Ukraine and whether this decision could be postponed until January or later.

Our partners informed us that the decision could be made by the end of the year. This year, of course

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a shortage of certain missiles for air defense systems. He noted that partners provide licenses, missiles, or financial assistance.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsFinance
State budget
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
