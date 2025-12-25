NBU exchange rate: dollar rises to 42.15 hryvnias, euro and zloty also become more expensive

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 25499 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 38640 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 23167 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 32925 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 38111 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 21271 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21880 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36631 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52307 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71976 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - mediaDecember 24, 08:11 PM • 8078 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 4968 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 10346 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 5770 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 12024 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 20491 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 13660 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25159 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13158 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 38877 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 34783 views
NBU exchange rate: dollar rises to 42.15 hryvnias, euro and zloty also become more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 42.15 hryvnias for December 25, which is 5 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro exchange rate is 49.68 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.79 hryvnias.

NBU exchange rate: dollar rises to 42.15 hryvnias, euro and zloty also become more expensive

As of Thursday, December 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.15 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.10 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.68. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1541 UAH (+5 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.6828 UAH (+4 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7914 UAH (+6 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.87-42.30 UAH, the euro at 49.25-49.95 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.07-42.12 UAH/dollar and 49.57-49.62 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      US dollar set for biggest annual drop since 2017 - Reuters24.12.25, 14:50 • 2292 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine