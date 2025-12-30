Taxes for individual entrepreneurs in 2026: how they are changing and who needs payment terminals

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 6 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 9342 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 11767 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 12059 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 14599 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 13977 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 13678 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 19270 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 26571 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20422 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.8m/s
78%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 10508 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 27064 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 23127 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 11623 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 6996 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 23403 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 27358 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 26571 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 53633 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 53291 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 9342 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 11804 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 28732 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 41846 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 49373 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
NASAMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Coca-Cola

Taxes for individual entrepreneurs in 2026: how they are changing and who needs payment terminals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In 2026, tax rates for individual entrepreneurs will not increase, but the increase in the minimum wage and living wage will lead to an increase in deductions. The changes will affect the single tax, military levy, and unified social contribution, as well as annual income limits.

Taxes for individual entrepreneurs in 2026: how they are changing and who needs payment terminals

In 2026, tax rates for individual entrepreneurs will not increase, but they will still have to pay more, as the minimum wage and living wage, from which taxes and fees are calculated, will increase, writes UNN

We tell you how much more you will have to pay, and also which individual entrepreneurs will have to pay value added tax. 

Minimum wage and living wage in 2026 

From January 1, 2026, the minimum wage will increase from 8,000 to 8,647 UAH. The living wage for able-bodied persons from January 1, 2026, will be 3,328 UAH instead of 3,028 UAH.

How accruals for individual entrepreneurs will change 

The increase in the minimum wage and living wage will increase the amount of single tax, military levy, and social contribution for individual entrepreneurs working under the simplified taxation system. 

Single tax: 

  • Individual entrepreneurs of group I - 332.8 UAH; 
    • Individual entrepreneurs of group II - 1729.4 UAH. 

      For entrepreneurs in group III of taxation, the single tax is 5% (without VAT) or 3% (with VAT) of the income amount. 

      The military levy for individual entrepreneurs of groups I and II will be 864.7 UAH per month (previously 800 UAH). Individual entrepreneurs of group III will continue to pay a military levy of 1% of their income.

      The minimum single social contribution - 22% of the minimum wage - will again become mandatory from 2026. In 2026, all groups of individual entrepreneurs will pay 1902.34 UAH of SSC instead of 1760 UAH.

      The right not to pay SSC for themselves will remain for individual entrepreneurs who also work as hired employees and for whom the employer already pays the contribution, as well as military personnel under contract without hired employees. 

      Annual income limits 

      Annual income limits for individual entrepreneurs also depend on the minimum wage. These limits are set on January 1 of the year and remain unchanged until the end of the year. 

      Thus, the annual limits for individual entrepreneurs in 2026 will be as follows: 

      • Group I – 1,444,049 UAH;
        • Group II – 7,211,598 UAH;
          • Group III – 10,091,049 UAH.

            Payment terminals for entrepreneurs 

            Starting next year, all individual entrepreneurs, regardless of the group, must install a cash register and give the client the opportunity to pay for the purchase with a card. Refusing cashless payment will be prohibited. An exception is made for those who work in combat zones or in temporary occupation.

            Lilia Podolyak

            EconomyFinance
            Bank card
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine