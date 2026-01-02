The dollar in Ukraine has significantly depreciated, the euro and zloty have also lost value: the NBU exchange rate

$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 36137 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 54624 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 44830 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 42894 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 149652 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol

December 31, 08:23 PM • 149652 views
December 31, 06:52 PM • 147553 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 52237 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 44061 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37491 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30270 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
Russia officially called on the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1January 1, 08:06 PM • 9564 views
Trump abandons deployment of National Guard in major US citiesJanuary 1, 08:39 PM • 5614 views
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023January 1, 09:41 PM • 4930 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 6856 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 14389 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 24559 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 42299 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 149654 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85504 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 111270 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 26644 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 35298 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 36002 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85504 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 35160 views
The dollar in Ukraine has significantly depreciated, the euro and zloty have also lost value: the NBU exchange rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for January 2 at 42.17 hryvnias, which is 22 kopecks less than the previous day. The euro depreciated by 24 kopecks, settling at 49.55 hryvnias, and the zloty by 10 kopecks, to 11.71 hryvnias.

The dollar in Ukraine has significantly depreciated, the euro and zloty have also lost value: the NBU exchange rate

As of Friday, January 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.17 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.39 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.55. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1701 UAH (-22 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.5499 UAH (-24 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7087 UAH (-10 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.55 UAH, the euro at 49.50-50.03 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.12-42.22 UAH/dollar and 49.42-49.53 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      US dollar set for biggest annual drop since 2017 - Reuters24.12.25, 14:50 • 2972 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine