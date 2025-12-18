Dollar sharply rose, and euro retreated from historical record: exchange rates on December 18

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1546 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3668 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11875 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12226 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12753 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14898 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12341 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18719 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10838 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5006 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11037 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19412 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20616 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11886 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18722 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20646 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25514 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51835 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57555 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39571 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37945 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44252 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49212 views
Dollar sharply rose, and euro retreated from historical record: exchange rates on December 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12468 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at UAH 42.3384, the euro at UAH 49.6291, and the zloty at UAH 11.7885 for December 18. In banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.10-42.50, the euro at UAH 49.40-49.97, and the zloty at UAH 11.55-12.10.

Dollar sharply rose, and euro retreated from historical record: exchange rates on December 18

For Thursday, December 18, the National Bank of Ukraine slightly raised the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Polish zloty. At the same time, the euro slightly depreciated. This is evidenced by data on the regulator's website, reports UNN.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3384 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.6291 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7885 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.50 UAH, the euro at 49.40-49.97 UAH, the zloty at 11.55-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.39-42.42 UAH/dollar and 49.77-49.80 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In November 2025, the average interest rates of banks on new hryvnia deposits for the population decreased to 10.5% per annum. Rates on new hryvnia loans for the population increased to 35% per annum.

      Silver price soars to historic $65 per ounce due to a set of "perfect" conditions17.12.25, 21:27 • 12415 views

