Dollar sharply rose, and euro retreated from historical record: exchange rates on December 18

For Thursday, December 18, the National Bank of Ukraine slightly raised the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Polish zloty. At the same time, the euro slightly depreciated. This is evidenced by data on the regulator's website, reports UNN.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3384 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.6291 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7885 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.50 UAH, the euro at 49.40-49.97 UAH, the zloty at 11.55-12.10 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.39-42.42 UAH/dollar and 49.77-49.80 UAH/euro.

Recall

In November 2025, the average interest rates of banks on new hryvnia deposits for the population decreased to 10.5% per annum. Rates on new hryvnia loans for the population increased to 35% per annum.

