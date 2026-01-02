$42.170.18
In 2025, the government received over UAH 569 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In 2025, Ukraine raised over UAH 569 billion from the sale and exchange of domestic government bonds at auctions, and in total, since the beginning of martial law, this figure has reached almost UAH 2.03 trillion. The portfolio of war bonds owned by individuals and legal entities as of January 1, 2026, reached the equivalent of UAH 181.6 billion.

In 2025, the government received over UAH 569 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds

During 2025, the Ukrainian government received over UAH 569 billion from the sale and exchange of domestic government bonds at auctions. In total, since the beginning of martial law, this figure has reached almost UAH 2.03 trillion. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the year, the Ministry of Finance: raised UAH 430,133.1 million, USD 2,445.9 million, and EUR 779.2 million from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions, and directed UAH 320,344.4 million, USD 2,883.0 million, and EUR 752.5 million to repay domestic government debt securities. The rollover of investments in domestic government bonds at the end of 2025 is 113% of the nominal value in all currencies at the current official exchange rate.

 - the post says.

The maximum yield of domestic government bonds placed at auctions in December was 17.80% per annum in hryvnia, 4.00% in US dollars, and 3.25% in euros.

As of January 1, 2026, the portfolio of war bonds owned by individuals and legal entities reached UAH 181.6 billion in equivalent. For comparison, as of January 1, 2024, this figure was UAH 171.4 billion.

The stable operation of the domestic debt market is the result of effective interaction between fiscal and monetary authorities and a significant component of ensuring macro-financial stability. This is an important tool for improving the maturity of funds in the banking system, minimizing risks for the foreign exchange market and price stability, and, together with powerful international support, a safeguard against emission financing of the budget deficit for three consecutive years during a full-scale war.

- said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for January 2 at 42.17 hryvnias, which is 22 kopecks less than the previous day. The euro fell by 24 kopecks, settling at 49.55 hryvnias, and the zloty by 10 kopecks, to 11.71 hryvnias.

Alla Kiosak

