Hryvnia significantly strengthens against the dollar and euro: NBU exchange rates for December 26

December 25, 04:14 PM • 15471 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM • 56397 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM • 59415 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 73760 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM • 36750 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 27114 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 20560 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 66781 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 82983 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 35888 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Popular news
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 5960 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four peopleDecember 25, 09:22 PM • 3996 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 5454 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 3682 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 5900 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM • 56392 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 66778 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 48777 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 82981 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM • 67213 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 14047 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 17737 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 18822 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 21835 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 28145 views
Hryvnia significantly strengthens against the dollar and euro: NBU exchange rates for December 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for December 26 at 41.93 hryvnias, which is 22 kopecks less than the previous day. The euro exchange rate is 49.43 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.69 hryvnias.

Hryvnia significantly strengthens against the dollar and euro: NBU exchange rates for December 26

As of Friday, December 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.93 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.15 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 49.43. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.9331 UAH (-22 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.4265 UAH (-25 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6975 UAH (-9 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.35 UAH, the euro at 49.20-49.95 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.90-42.00 UAH/dollar and 49.34-49.44 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      US dollar set for biggest annual drop since 2017 - Reuters24.12.25, 14:50 • 2602 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine