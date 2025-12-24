$42.150.10
Popular news
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 35566 views
Dollar gets cheaper, euro gets more expensive: NBU exchange rate for Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for December 24 at 42.10 hryvnias, which is 5 kopecks less than on Monday. The official euro exchange rate is 49.64 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.73 hryvnias.

Dollar gets cheaper, euro gets more expensive: NBU exchange rate for Wednesday

As of Wednesday, December 24, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.10 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.15 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.64. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1003 UAH (-5 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.6363 UAH (+15 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7300 UAH (-2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.35 UAH, the euro at 49.25-49.88 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.78-41.83 UAH/dollar and 49.18-49.23 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

