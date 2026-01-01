Dollar rises: NBU sets exchange rate for the first day of 2026

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 29753 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 35952 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 20766 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 22177 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 21310 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21053 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 23847 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20434 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18020 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16313 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.1m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 7858 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 7864 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 9000 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 26683 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve12:38 AM • 6008 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 29753 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 27132 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 71241 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 71015 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 64526 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026Photo12:07 AM • 3818 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 4804 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 27132 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 14247 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 21276 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The New York Times

Dollar rises: NBU sets exchange rate for the first day of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for January 1 at 42.39 hryvnias, which is higher than the previous indicator. The euro exchange rate is 49.79 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.80 hryvnias.

Dollar rises: NBU sets exchange rate for the first day of 2026

As of Thursday, January 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.39 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.21 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.79. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3532 UAH (-4 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.7947 UAH (-6 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8015 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.55 UAH, the euro at 49.50-50.17 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.20-42.30 UAH/dollar and 49.51-49.61 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      US dollar set for biggest annual drop since 2017 - Reuters24.12.25, 14:50 • 2948 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine