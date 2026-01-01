Dollar rises: NBU sets exchange rate for the first day of 2026
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for January 1 at 42.39 hryvnias, which is higher than the previous indicator. The euro exchange rate is 49.79 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.80 hryvnias.
As of Thursday, January 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.39 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.21 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.79. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3532 UAH (-4 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.7947 UAH (-6 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8015 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.55 UAH, the euro at 49.50-50.17 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.20-42.30 UAH/dollar and 49.51-49.61 UAH/euro.
Recall
Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.
US dollar set for biggest annual drop since 2017 - Reuters24.12.25, 14:50 • 2948 views