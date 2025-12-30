Dollar and euro went up again: exchange rates for December 30

For Tuesday, December 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the US dollar at UAH 42.21/dollar, which is 15 kopecks more than on the previous banking day. Thus, the hryvnia significantly weakened its position against the American currency. This is evidenced by data on the regulator's website, transmitted by UNN.

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.21 (+15 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.65 (+10 kopecks). The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.74 (0 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.90-42.35, the euro at UAH 49.32-49.97, and the zloty at UAH 11.50-12.10.

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 42.28-42.31/dollar and UAH 49.82-49.84/euro.

