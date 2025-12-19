$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1528 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2760 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8546 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11913 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10170 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15286 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10116 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7828 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23089 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20189 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exchange rates for December 19: dollar unchanged, euro and zloty moved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2298 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rates for December 19: the dollar remained at 42.33 hryvnias. The euro lost 3 kopecks, and the zloty gained 1 kopeck.

Exchange rates for December 19: dollar unchanged, euro and zloty moved

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Friday, December 19. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar remained unchanged at 42.33 hryvnias. However, the euro (lost 3 kopecks) and the zloty (gained 1 kopeck) changed. This is stated on the official website of the NBU, reports UNN.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.3374 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.5940. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.7905 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.15-42.58 UAH, the euro at 49.45-50.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.55-12.10 UAH.
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.19-42.22 UAH/dollar and 49.52-49.54 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine announced the successful restructuring of GDP warrants worth $2.6 billion, which will avoid significant payments in the post-war period. This transaction will strengthen debt sustainability and increase the country's budget predictability.

      VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027: Ministry of Finance presented a draft law and explained changes for businesses18.12.25, 13:00 • 15085 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine