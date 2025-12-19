Exchange rates for December 19: dollar unchanged, euro and zloty moved

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Friday, December 19. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar remained unchanged at 42.33 hryvnias. However, the euro (lost 3 kopecks) and the zloty (gained 1 kopeck) changed. This is stated on the official website of the NBU, reports UNN.

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.3374 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.5940. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.7905 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.15-42.58 UAH, the euro at 49.45-50.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.55-12.10 UAH.

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.19-42.22 UAH/dollar and 49.52-49.54 UAH/euro.

