Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed full support for the recent US criticism of the EU, noting that it accurately reflects the "civilizational decline that we in Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In a post on the X platform, Orbán noted that the new US national security strategy "is the most important and interesting document of recent years," because "it speaks about Brussels in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels spoke about us – what you sow, so shall you reap."

"Americans also see that Europe has hit a wall of a long economic dead end. A weak ally cannot defend itself and cannot be relied upon in international affairs. They also see Europe's civilizational crisis. They see that Europe's civilizational values, democracy, and the free market – all of this is under threat," he added.

Orbán also noted that the US position observed: "European liberals burned the network of relations that once existed with Russia, and this was a mistake."

"America clearly understands Europe's decline. They see the civilizational decline that we in Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years. Finally, we are not fighting it alone," Orbán concluded.

Recall

The United States updated its national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia, an end to the war in Ukraine, and the prevention of NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes the independent strengthening of Europe's defense and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia positively assessed the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding non-expansion of NATO. However, the Kremlin will closely monitor the practical implementation of the document.

