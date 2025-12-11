$42.280.10
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 5134 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 18187 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 16780 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 18407 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 27168 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 41311 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36576 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 37169 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30979 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
"Finally, we are not fighting this alone": Orban praised the resonant US national security strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban fully supported the US criticism of the EU, calling it the most important document of recent years. He noted that Americans see Europe's economic dead end and civilizational crisis.

"Finally, we are not fighting this alone": Orban praised the resonant US national security strategy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed full support for the recent US criticism of the EU, noting that it accurately reflects the "civilizational decline that we in Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In a post on the X platform, Orbán noted that the new US national security strategy "is the most important and interesting document of recent years," because "it speaks about Brussels in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels spoke about us – what you sow, so shall you reap."

"Americans also see that Europe has hit a wall of a long economic dead end. A weak ally cannot defend itself and cannot be relied upon in international affairs. They also see Europe's civilizational crisis. They see that Europe's civilizational values, democracy, and the free market – all of this is under threat," he added.

Orbán also noted that the US position observed: "European liberals burned the network of relations that once existed with Russia, and this was a mistake."

"America clearly understands Europe's decline. They see the civilizational decline that we in Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years. Finally, we are not fighting it alone," Orbán concluded.

Recall

The United States updated its national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia, an end to the war in Ukraine, and the prevention of NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes the independent strengthening of Europe's defense and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia positively assessed the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding non-expansion of NATO. However, the Kremlin will closely monitor the practical implementation of the document.

"EU unity contradicts US interests": EU Commissioner points to Washington's geopolitical game after publication of new security strategy10.12.25, 17:05 • 2968 views

Olga Rozgon

