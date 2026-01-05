Trump on aid to Ukraine: US will get "a lot of that money back, maybe all of the money, maybe even more"

US President Donald Trump, speaking about aid to Ukraine, indicated that the US would get "a lot of that money back, maybe all the money, maybe even more than all the money." He stated this to reporters aboard Air Force One on January 4, writes UNN.

Details

"We just hope that Russia and Ukraine settle this. (...) You know, it costs us nothing. In fact, we make money, because unlike Biden... Biden gave away $350 billion, gave it away. I got a lot of it back because we made a deal on rare earth metals. And we're going to get a lot of that money back. Maybe all the money, maybe even more than all the money, but we're getting paid now. Every time we send something, they pay," Trump said.

And he added: "But for us, it's not an economic thing. (...) It's a situation where, on average, 25,000 souls, mostly 25,000 soldiers and some people from Kyiv and other cities, but a very small number in comparison, but 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers die every month. And they are not from America. They are from Russia and from Ukraine. And if I could stop it, I would want to stop it. And I think we will."

