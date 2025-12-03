$42.330.01
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17464 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 17032 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 29219 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 68046 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46573 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37492 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33379 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59125 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55866 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Trump revokes all Biden pardons signed with an autopen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Donald Trump stated that he is revoking all of Joe Biden's pardons signed with a pen, claiming that this makes them invalid. Trump also questioned Biden's mental fitness.

Trump revokes all Biden pardons signed with an autopen

US President Donald Trump announced that he is revoking all pardons signed by Joe Biden with an autopen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump and his supporters have made a series of claims that Biden's use of this device during his presidency invalidates his actions or indicates that he was not fully aware of these actions.

To all who have received a "pardon", "commutation of sentence" or any other signed legal document, we inform you that the said document has completely and finally lost its force and has no legal effect

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also questioned Biden's mental adequacy and suggested that key decisions were made not by Biden himself, but by his assistants.

At the same time, Biden himself and his former assistants denied these claims, emphasizing the president's active role in governing the country.

Recall

Donald Trump announced the annulment of 92% of the decrees of his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing him of using an "autopen". It is interesting that Trump himself, during his first term, also used an "autopen" due to the large number of documents.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Truth Social
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden