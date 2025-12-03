Trump revokes all Biden pardons signed with an autopen
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that he is revoking all of Joe Biden's pardons signed with a pen, claiming that this makes them invalid. Trump also questioned Biden's mental fitness.
US President Donald Trump announced that he is revoking all pardons signed by Joe Biden with an autopen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
Trump and his supporters have made a series of claims that Biden's use of this device during his presidency invalidates his actions or indicates that he was not fully aware of these actions.
To all who have received a "pardon", "commutation of sentence" or any other signed legal document, we inform you that the said document has completely and finally lost its force and has no legal effect
He also questioned Biden's mental adequacy and suggested that key decisions were made not by Biden himself, but by his assistants.
At the same time, Biden himself and his former assistants denied these claims, emphasizing the president's active role in governing the country.
Recall
Donald Trump announced the annulment of 92% of the decrees of his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing him of using an "autopen". It is interesting that Trump himself, during his first term, also used an "autopen" due to the large number of documents.