Trump revokes all Biden pardons signed with an autopen

US President Donald Trump announced that he is revoking all pardons signed by Joe Biden with an autopen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump and his supporters have made a series of claims that Biden's use of this device during his presidency invalidates his actions or indicates that he was not fully aware of these actions.

To all who have received a "pardon", "commutation of sentence" or any other signed legal document, we inform you that the said document has completely and finally lost its force and has no legal effect - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also questioned Biden's mental adequacy and suggested that key decisions were made not by Biden himself, but by his assistants.

At the same time, Biden himself and his former assistants denied these claims, emphasizing the president's active role in governing the country.

Recall

Donald Trump announced the annulment of 92% of the decrees of his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing him of using an "autopen". It is interesting that Trump himself, during his first term, also used an "autopen" due to the large number of documents.