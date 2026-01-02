Trump said he takes more aspirin than doctors recommended

President Donald Trump responded to critics questioning his health, stating in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Thursday that he denies falling asleep during meetings and that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than his doctors recommended. This was reported by NBCNews, writes UNN.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning the blood, and I don't want thick blood flowing through my heart," Trump told the publication, explaining the often noticeable bruises on his arms — as well as the makeup he uses to try to conceal them — as a result of the medication. "I take a higher dose, have been doing it for many years, and yes, it really causes bruising."

Trump's physician, U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, told The Wall Street Journal in a statement that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for "cardiovascular disease prevention."

Aspirin acts as an anticoagulant — it is designed to prevent blood clots. Blood clots that reach the heart can cause heart attacks. At the same time, the drug can increase the risk of bleeding because it prevents blood from clotting in wounds.

The 79-year-old president, who in January 2025 became the oldest man ever sworn into the nation's highest office, has had to defend his vigor and vitality more than he would like over the past year. In addition to the bruises, he has repeatedly appeared to be falling asleep during meetings. In October, the White House also announced that Trump had undergone an in-depth trunk examination, which sparked speculation about the reasons for such a diagnosis. - the publication emphasizes.

"Looking back, I regret doing it because it gave them a little bit of an argument," Trump told reporters, describing the CT scan he underwent. In October, he said it was an MRI. "I would have been much better off if it hadn't been done, because the very fact of the examination raised the question: 'Oh, what if something is wrong?' But nothing is wrong."

In a statement to NBC News, Barbabella said that in October, the president agreed to meet with staff and military personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. To make the most of the president's time at the hospital, doctors recommended a routine follow-up examination to confirm optimal health.

"As part of this review, we offered the president to undergo advanced imaging — MRI or CT — to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. The president agreed, and our team of consultants performed a CT scan," Barbabella noted. "As we reported in the post-examination report, the results were completely normal and showed no abnormalities."

According to Barbabella, Trump's medical examinations and laboratory tests continue to show "excellent metabolic status," and his cardiovascular health "is consistent with that of a person 14 years younger." "Overall, the president remains in extremely good health and is fully capable of performing his duties as commander-in-chief," the doctor added.

White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt defended the communication regarding the procedures, stating that "the president's doctors and the White House have always insisted that the president underwent advanced imaging."

"Additional details regarding the examination were disclosed by the president himself, as he remains the most open and transparent president in history," she added, mentioning former President Joe Biden.

Barbabella also told the publication that Trump has a condition called "superficial chronic venous insufficiency," which caused swelling in his lower extremities earlier this year.

In the interview, Trump said he wore compression socks to alleviate the problem but later stopped because "he didn't like them."

The president and his team may be particularly sensitive to the topic of age and health, as Biden's reputation took a hit due to obvious signs of deterioration during the 2024 presidential campaign. Biden eventually withdrew from the race — while remaining in office — after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Now Trump feels the need to fight the narrative that age is affecting his presidency, and it seems to annoy him.

"Let's talk about health again — for the 25th time," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "My health is perfect."

At the same time, Trump noted that he asked his aides to limit his schedule — a step Biden took in 2024 in an attempt to save his campaign — to focus on the most important meetings. According to the publication, Trump begins his workday in the Oval Office around 10:00 AM and usually works until 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM.

Known for his love of golf, Trump told the newspaper that he does not exercise outside of playing on golf courses.

"I just don't like it. It's boring," he said. "Walking or running on a treadmill for hours, as some people do, is not for me."

Despite a series of episodes where he appeared to be falling asleep — dating back to the New York trial in 2024 — Trump suggested that sometimes he simply rests his eyes, including during a recent Cabinet meeting where he was filmed.

"I just close my eyes. It's very relaxing for me," he said. "Sometimes they photograph me blinking — and they catch that exact shot."

