US restricted intelligence sharing with Israel in 2024 due to Gaza war

In the second half of 2024, the United States of America temporarily reduced intelligence sharing with Israel due to events in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the agency Reuters, citing informed sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, reports UNN.

Details

According to six informed interlocutors, during Joe Biden's presidency, American intelligence agencies temporarily stopped transferring some sensitive information to the Israeli side due to concerns about the methods of warfare in Gaza.

It is noted that during this period, the US stopped Israel's access to a live broadcast from an American drone over Gaza for at least several days, which was used to search for hostages and Hamas militants.

In addition, according to two interlocutors, Washington limited the use of certain intelligence data to strike important military targets in Gaza, without specifying the time such a decision was made. These steps came amid growing concern in the American intelligence community about the number of civilian casualties and reports of ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli security services.

Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza

Three sources also indicated that officials were concerned about the lack of clear guarantees from Israel regarding compliance with the laws of war when using American intelligence. US law requires such assurances before sharing data with other states.

Despite the general policy of supporting Israel, including the supply of weapons and intelligence, the restrictions imposed by the US were selective and tactical. According to sources, the goal was to ensure that American information was used in accordance with international humanitarian law.

One of the interlocutors reported that intelligence officers have the authority to make individual decisions regarding data exchange without a direct order from the White House. Another source added that any requests from Israel to change the terms of use of intelligence information required new guarantees.

Reuters could not ascertain the exact dates of these decisions or whether President Biden was informed of them. Intelligence sharing resumed after Israel assured compliance with American requirements. The agency also notes that although the Biden administration's concerns about Israel's actions in Gaza were widely reported, the details of the interaction between intelligence agencies remained little known.

Trump to announce new Gaza government by Christmas - Axios