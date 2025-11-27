$42.300.10
Washington shooting: Trump says Afghan wounded National Guardsmen - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Donald Trump stated that the suspect in the shooting, which resulted in two National Guardsmen being wounded, is a citizen of Afghanistan. The Trump administration has pledged to review the status of all Afghan immigrants admitted during the Biden era.

Washington shooting: Trump says Afghan wounded National Guardsmen - Axios

US President Donald Trump stated that the suspect in the Washington shooting, in which two members of the West Virginia National Guard were seriously wounded, is an Afghan citizen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Trump promised to strengthen his administration's tough measures against immigrants. After this, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that the status of all Afghan citizens admitted under the previous Joe Biden administration would be reviewed.

The Trump administration announced a "review of every immigrant who entered the US from Afghanistan during Biden's time," and the taking of "all necessary measures to ensure the expulsion of any person from any country who does not belong to that country or does not benefit our country."

Recall

The day before, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were wounded.

Donald Trump reacted to this. He stated that "the animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price."

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
West Virginia
White House
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States