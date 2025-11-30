$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
10:20 AM • 3170 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 11024 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 21626 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 31966 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 26817 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 24929 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22402 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17193 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16450 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14788 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
83%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The TelegraphNovember 30, 02:38 AM • 8152 views
Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problemsNovember 30, 03:31 AM • 9360 views
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefireNovember 30, 04:03 AM • 3858 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 6510 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 5652 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 25005 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 73621 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 57972 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 66010 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 64476 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 25005 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 38854 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 56199 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 75677 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 107272 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
The New York Times

Putin's envoy Dmitriev boasted about receiving an award from the US for promoting dialogue with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin representative, was awarded by the American Chamber of Commerce for his leadership in promoting dialogue between the US and Russia. He stated that over 150 American companies operate in Russia, and Biden's policies have led to a loss of $300 billion in potential profits.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev boasted about receiving an award from the US for promoting dialogue with Russia

Russian Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev received an award from the American Chamber of Commerce "For leadership in promoting dialogue between the US and Russia." He announced this on his social media page X, writes UNN.

Details

Dmitriev noted that more than 150 American companies currently operate in Russia, more than 70% of which have been present in the market for more than 25 years.

He also repeated Trump's criticism of former US President Joe Biden and stated that due to his policies, American companies lost more than $300 billion in potential profits in Russia.

Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters29.10.25, 16:19 • 24095 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine