Russian Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev received an award from the American Chamber of Commerce "For leadership in promoting dialogue between the US and Russia." He announced this on his social media page X, writes UNN.

Details

Dmitriev noted that more than 150 American companies currently operate in Russia, more than 70% of which have been present in the market for more than 25 years.

He also repeated Trump's criticism of former US President Joe Biden and stated that due to his policies, American companies lost more than $300 billion in potential profits in Russia.

Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters