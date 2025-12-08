$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 7496 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 11484 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 17300 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 19806 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 26683 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 31661 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 30417 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17921 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 31739 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Donald Trump criticized financial aid to Ukraine from Biden, comparing it to his administration, which provided only "Javelins." He also made a harsh personal statement to the reporter, calling her "disgusting."

"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, criticized the amount of financial aid provided to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden, and also allowed himself a sharp personal remark addressed to a female reporter. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump compared the level of support for Ukraine under different administrations.

Biden allocated $350 billion to Ukraine. Do you know what I gave them? Nothing. Well, first I gave them "Javelins," they destroyed tanks with them.

– Trump said.

In addition, during the briefing, the President addressed one of the reporters with a direct and sharp reproach: "You are the most disgusting reporter in this whole place. You are a disgusting, terrible reporter."

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
FGM-148 Javelin
White House
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine