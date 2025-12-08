"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, criticized the amount of financial aid provided to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden, and also allowed himself a sharp personal remark addressed to a female reporter. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump compared the level of support for Ukraine under different administrations.

Biden allocated $350 billion to Ukraine. Do you know what I gave them? Nothing. Well, first I gave them "Javelins," they destroyed tanks with them. – Trump said.

In addition, during the briefing, the President addressed one of the reporters with a direct and sharp reproach: "You are the most disgusting reporter in this whole place. You are a disgusting, terrible reporter."

"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace Prize