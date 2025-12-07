$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 40719 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 49292 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 47727 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 53648 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53257 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39190 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 79915 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43487 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38774 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Donald Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace Prize, stating that he earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week. The US President received the newly established award during the draw for the 2026 World Cup.

"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump called for not discussing his FIFA Peace Prize, stating that he received it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week, to bring peace to warring nations in FIFA territory. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

"Stop saying my FIFA Peace Prize is a participation trophy. I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week, to bring peace to warring nations in FIFA territory. They told me, 'Sir, no other president in history has done what I have done for the people of FIFA,'" Trump wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw. The award was presented personally by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised Trump's efforts to establish peace worldwide.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Social network
Truth Social
Donald Trump
United States