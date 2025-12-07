"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump called for not discussing his FIFA Peace Prize, stating that he received it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week, to bring peace to warring nations in FIFA territory. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

"Stop saying my FIFA Peace Prize is a participation trophy. I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week, to bring peace to warring nations in FIFA territory. They told me, 'Sir, no other president in history has done what I have done for the people of FIFA,'" Trump wrote.

US President Donald Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw. The award was presented personally by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised Trump's efforts to establish peace worldwide.