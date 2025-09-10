Polish Defense Minister held talks with representatives of allied countries amid Russian drone attack on the country

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with defense ministers of allied countries, including Ukraine. They assured of their support, the minister wrote on social media X, reports UNN.

I spoke with the defense ministers of allied countries from Great Britain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine. All of them assured us of their support for our decisive actions. — Kosiniak-Kamysz reported.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian drone attack on Poland with the question - "what kind of violation of airspace by Russia is this."

What kind of violation of Polish airspace by Russia with drones is this? It has begun. - Trump wrote.

"It couldn't have been an accident": Polish Foreign Ministry commented on the night attack of Russian drones