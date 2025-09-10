$41.120.13
"It couldn't have been an accident": Polish Foreign Ministry commented on the night attack of Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the appearance of 19 drones in the country's airspace cannot be a coincidence, and NATO air defense forces have been tested. He also noted that this is an unprecedented violation of EU and NATO space, and discussions will take place at the highest level.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that the appearance of 19 drones in the country's airspace cannot be considered an accident. He also stressed that NATO air defense forces passed this test. This is reported by ONET WIADOMOSCI, writes UNN.

Polish airspace was violated 19 times. Russian drones flew over Poland and were shot down. Polish, Dutch, Italian, and German troops participated in the operation, for which we thank our allies 

— Sikorski announced at the conference.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that when it comes to 19 drones, it is hard to believe that it was an accident, that it was some kind of coincidence.

In the case of 19 drones, it is very unlikely that it was an accident. We are observing what the allies are doing, what Turkey did when it felt threatened, when it felt threatened in the event of a civil war in Syria

— Sikorski emphasized.

He also explained that Article 4 of the NATO charter means that if one of the allies feels threatened, a high-level discussion will take place.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with Warsaw10.09.25, 16:05 • 4064 views

Today, the North Atlantic Council met at the ambassadorial level, but it cannot be ruled out that ministers will speak. Everyone understands that this is a precedent; we have never had such a violation of EU and NATO space. We will not stop there 

— Sikorski added.

According to Sikorski, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha asked to return to the issue of NATO's assistance to Ukraine in shooting down enemy targets in its sky. So far, no decisions have been made in this regard.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asked for objects to be shot down over Ukraine. A certain operational limitation for our pilots is our concern that no one on the ground is harmed. I emphasize that this is a request; no decisions have been made 

- Sikorski reported.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed his conviction that this situation showed that NATO air defense systems work reliably and Poland passed the test. He also added that with such actions, Putin is ridiculing the peace efforts of United States President Donald Trump.

Putin is ridiculing President Trump's peace efforts. After the summit in Alaska, instead of a ceasefire, we had an intensification of Russian attacks against Ukraine. What happened in the Polish sky is a remnant of this intensified offensive. I expect President Trump to want to show Poland that what he said about security will be backed by action 

— Sikorski believes.

US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday amid the Russian drone attack.

Pavlo Zinchenko

