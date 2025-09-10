The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with Warsaw

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
01:15 PM • 20 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 4220 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 11326 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 31677 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 49742 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 43569 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 28511 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 33424 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 23015 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 49058 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
47%
756mm
Popular news
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 28128 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 34256 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 30482 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 21557 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 17359 views
Publications
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 31619 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 22192 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 49666 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 43509 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 101749 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 68664 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 63086 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 59680 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 128280 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 83016 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Mi-8
Facebook

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the fall of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers assert that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite documented incursions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with Warsaw

The Russian Ministry of Defense has once again decided to share "victorious reports." They claim that the night attack by "Shaheds" and missiles allegedly destroyed enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. The Russians also stated that they did not plan to attack Poland, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians claim to have hit alleged military targets in Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and Lviv. According to the occupiers, the targets included factories where "tanks, planes were repaired, and even drones for attacks on Russia were stamped."

Special emphasis was placed on Lviv – allegedly, workshops of the armored plant and the LDARZ aircraft plant were destroyed there. And, of course, "all targets were achieved, everything was destroyed" – as always in Russian reports, where every missile hits "the bullseye," but reality somehow constantly differs.

At the same time, the Kremlin suddenly remembered Poland. Despite drone fragments falling on its territory, they justify themselves by saying that "they did not encroach on Warsaw" and are even ready for negotiations with the Polish side. 

And to dispel any doubts, the occupiers also explained: allegedly, the range of their drones does not exceed 700 km, so how could they have reached Poland? And this is despite the fact that the same "Shaheds" successfully fly from Bryansk to Lviv. 

Recall

The Air Force of Ukraine shot down 413 aerial targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 aerial assault means on the night of September 10.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones entered Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia prepared drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Lublin
Warsaw
Lithuania
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Lviv
Poland