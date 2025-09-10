The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with Warsaw

The Russian Ministry of Defense has once again decided to share "victorious reports." They claim that the night attack by "Shaheds" and missiles allegedly destroyed enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. The Russians also stated that they did not plan to attack Poland, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians claim to have hit alleged military targets in Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and Lviv. According to the occupiers, the targets included factories where "tanks, planes were repaired, and even drones for attacks on Russia were stamped."

Special emphasis was placed on Lviv – allegedly, workshops of the armored plant and the LDARZ aircraft plant were destroyed there. And, of course, "all targets were achieved, everything was destroyed" – as always in Russian reports, where every missile hits "the bullseye," but reality somehow constantly differs.

At the same time, the Kremlin suddenly remembered Poland. Despite drone fragments falling on its territory, they justify themselves by saying that "they did not encroach on Warsaw" and are even ready for negotiations with the Polish side.

And to dispel any doubts, the occupiers also explained: allegedly, the range of their drones does not exceed 700 km, so how could they have reached Poland? And this is despite the fact that the same "Shaheds" successfully fly from Bryansk to Lviv.

Recall

The Air Force of Ukraine shot down 413 aerial targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. Russia attacked Ukraine with 458 aerial assault means on the night of September 10.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones entered Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia prepared drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.