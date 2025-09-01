$41.320.06
Poland Demands Reparations from Germany: President Nawrocki Emphasizes Historical Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Commemorations for the anniversary of the start of World War II took place in Gdańsk. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated the necessity of reparations from Germany for historical justice and security.

Poland Demands Reparations from Germany: President Nawrocki Emphasizes Historical Justice

Morning ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of the outbreak of World War II took place in Gdańsk at Westerplatte. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that the issue of reparations from Germany remains key to historical justice and the country's current security. This was reported by rmf24, writes UNN.

Details

At 4:45 AM, at the symbolic time of the first shots from the German battleship "Schleswig-Holstein," air raid sirens sounded, followed by the Polish anthem and the raising of the national flag. The traditional ceremonies included honoring fallen soldiers, lighting the Candle of Peace, and an artillery salute.

Key political leaders participated in the events: President Karol Nawrocki, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Speaker of the Sejm Szymon Hołownia, and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

We must resolve the issue of reparations from the German state, which I, as President of Poland, unequivocally demand for the common good.

– Nawrocki emphasized during his speech

He stressed that it is not only about financial compensation but also about the need for "truth, justice, and honest relations" between Poland and Germany. The President called on the government to support his position on the international stage to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank.

The demand for reparations from Berlin is not new in Poland, but this year's rhetoric gains additional weight. Against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine, Warsaw seeks to emphasize its role as a "bulwark of the West" and increase political pressure on Germany – both on issues of historical responsibility and modern European defense.

This call becomes part of a broader discussion in the EU about how the past influences the present and whether old traumas can become the basis for new political decisions.

Stepan Haftko

