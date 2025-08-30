Poland expelled 15 Ukrainians: details

Poland has expelled 15 Ukrainian citizens from the country, the Polish Border Guard reported on August 30, writes UNN.

15 citizens of Ukraine were forcibly brought to the border by the border service and handed over to the Ukrainian side. They had numerous convictions for theft, robbery, and driving under the influence of alcohol, and also posed a threat to public safety and order in Poland. - noted the Polish Border Guard.

Details

The decision on the forced return of foreigners was made, as indicated, "mainly on the basis of Article 302, Part 1, Point 9 of the Law of December 12, 2013, "On Foreigners", i.e., for reasons of national defense or security, or protection of public safety and order, or the interests of the Republic of Poland." "In one case, the foreigner was included in the list of undesirable persons in Poland," the report says.

The individuals subject to this procedure, as noted, "had numerous convictions for crimes and offenses." "These include: possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances, theft, robbery, document forgery, driving under the influence of alcohol, and organizing illegal crossing of the Polish border," the report states.

Data on the expelled foreigners, as noted, were entered into the list of persons whose stay on the territory of the Republic of Poland is undesirable. At the same time, they were banned from re-entering Poland for a period of 5 to 10 years.

Poland is working to regulate the status of Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto - country's Interior Ministry