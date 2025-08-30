Poland is working to regulate the status of Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto - country's Interior Ministry

Poland is working to regulate the legal status of Ukrainian citizens after the country's president, Karol Nawrocki, vetoed the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. This was stated by the press secretary of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Gałecka, informs UNN with reference to the news agency PAP.

Details

On Friday, August 29, Poland's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Maciej Duszczyk, met with Ukraine's Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar to discuss the situation regarding the legal status of Ukrainians.

According to Karolina Gałecka, during the meeting, Duszczyk "informed the ambassador that the Polish side is working on a draft law and regulating the legal status of Ukrainian citizens."

He also presented the Ukrainian side with a work schedule for the law - said Gałecka.

As the news agency writes, this is a reaction to a Facebook post by Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, who wrote that "the rights of Ukrainians to stay, work, education, social assistance, and medical care in Poland will be guaranteed even after October 1, 2025."

Recall

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported that the special law on assistance to Ukrainians is valid until September 30, 2025. The EU Council's decision on temporary protection has been extended until March 4, 2027.

The Polish government is developing an alternative bill regarding restrictions on assistance to Ukrainians. This comes after President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the previous law, which provided for "800+" payments regardless of employment.

