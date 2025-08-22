A joint training camp for Ukrainian military personnel is being built in Poland: launch is scheduled for September

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 1286 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 8434 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 11465 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 9658 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11355 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10324 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12862 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22144 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 44105 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37726 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 17746 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 10629 views
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguishedVideoAugust 22, 05:44 AM • 3690 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 11583 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 5066 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 8426 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 11461 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 44102 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15432 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 50224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 1440 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 5194 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 21605 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 90314 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 83415 views
Actual
Medicinal products
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cryptocurrency
COVID-19

A joint training camp for Ukrainian military personnel is being built in Poland: launch is scheduled for September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Poland and Norway are completing the construction of a military training camp for Ukrainian and Polish troops. The first course starts on September 1.

A joint training camp for Ukrainian military personnel is being built in Poland: launch is scheduled for September

Poland, together with Norway, is completing the construction of a large military training camp where Ukrainian and Polish troops will undergo training. The first course starts on September 1 this year.

This was reported by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale training center for Ukrainian and Polish military personnel is being built at a Polish training ground. According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the project is being implemented in partnership with Norway within the framework of a NATO mission.

“We want to help Ukraine, and we are doing it on Polish territory. Cooperation with Norway is already bringing concrete results,”

— the official emphasized.

Construction began on July 14 and is currently proceeding at an accelerated pace. It is planned to be completed by September 1, after which the first training course for Ukrainian military personnel will begin.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the training of Ukrainians in Poland has been ongoing for many months, but the new camp will be the first specially built infrastructure facility for these purposes, created jointly with Norwegian allies.

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense20.08.25, 20:07 • 17889 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsOur people abroad
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Norway
Spain
Ukraine
Poland