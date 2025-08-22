A joint training camp for Ukrainian military personnel is being built in Poland: launch is scheduled for September

Poland, together with Norway, is completing the construction of a large military training camp where Ukrainian and Polish troops will undergo training. The first course starts on September 1 this year.

This was reported by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale training center for Ukrainian and Polish military personnel is being built at a Polish training ground. According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the project is being implemented in partnership with Norway within the framework of a NATO mission.

“We want to help Ukraine, and we are doing it on Polish territory. Cooperation with Norway is already bringing concrete results,” — the official emphasized.

Construction began on July 14 and is currently proceeding at an accelerated pace. It is planned to be completed by September 1, after which the first training course for Ukrainian military personnel will begin.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the training of Ukrainians in Poland has been ongoing for many months, but the new camp will be the first specially built infrastructure facility for these purposes, created jointly with Norwegian allies.

