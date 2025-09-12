The Netherlands and the Czech Republic will send their military to strengthen Poland's defense

Poland will receive military support from allies to strengthen its air defense after Russian drone incursions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Onet publication.

Details

As noted by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Sweden have announced their intention to provide Poland with additional military support to strengthen its air defense, including:

- The Netherlands is accelerating the transfer of two of its three Patriot batteries, deploying short-range air defense systems, and sending 300 soldiers.

- The Czech Republic will send 100 military personnel, three Mi-17 helicopters, and experienced crews. According to the Czech Defense Minister, the units can arrive in Poland within three days.

- Sweden is considering sending aircraft and additional air and missile defense assets.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that allies are moving from so-called empty gestures to concrete actions to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Recall

Germany will strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border and expand air patrols over Poland. This decision was made in response to Russian drone incursions into Poland.

