Poland's Defense Minister stated that NATO must react decisively to Russian provocations

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is convinced that NATO should decisively respond to Russia's provocations, particularly in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by PAP, writes UNN.

Details

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated this while commenting on the incident involving the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets.

He noted that in recent years, Russian planes have violated Estonian airspace about 40 times.

This latest incident is brutal, it lasted 12 minutes. This shows that Russia is gaining momentum, provoking from various sides in the Baltic Sea: flights near critical infrastructure, a "shadow fleet" that cuts cables at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, GPS signal jamming, and now - a prolonged violation of airspace by three Russian fighter jets. - said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The Polish official emphasized that Russia's provocations "must be responded to."

This shows that such provocations will continue, and they must be responded to, it is necessary to strengthen the power and resilience of society so as not to succumb to disinformation, because here again we observe disinformation, since Russia does not confirm and will never confirm such actions, and they happen very often. - said the minister.

In this context, Kosiniak-Kamysz reminded that NATO has launched Operation "Eastern Guardian", which will protect Poland's eastern borders.

Recall

Three Russian MiG-31s violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on September 22 at 10:00 AM New York time due to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace. This is the first Security Council meeting convened by Estonia in 34 years, caused by Russia's aggressive behavior.