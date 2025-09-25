Poland creates a center for implementing Ukrainian combat experience - Minister of Defense

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the creation of a center for "implementing Ukrainian experience" in conducting combat operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Polish publication PAP.

On Wednesday, September 24, at a conference dedicated to government measures to strengthen defense capabilities, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced plans to create a center for implementing Ukrainian combat experience.

The development of the drone industry in Ukraine is impressive, and its implementation in the army deserves our respect and use. Therefore, we have created a unit within NATO structures, the NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Training and Education Center, to implement this experience at the Alliance level. - he said.

He also mentioned the acquisition of surface and underwater drone systems, which he discussed last week with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal during a visit to Kyiv.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that a national center for "implementing Ukrainian experience" is also being created, but did not specify other details.

On September 18, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to discuss cooperation, particularly in drone pilot training and the development of joint industry initiatives.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems. This group will serve as a platform for coordinating and developing joint initiatives, integrating new protection technologies, and initiating new projects.

