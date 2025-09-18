$41.190.02
Ukraine and Poland agreed to create a joint operational group on unmanned systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aerial systems. This group will become a platform for coordinating and developing joint initiatives, integrating the latest protection technologies, and initiating new projects.

Ukraine and Poland agreed to create a joint operational group on unmanned systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems. Shmyhal announced this during a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today, we agreed on a number of important steps. The first is the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces. This group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives. We will integrate the latest protection technologies and initiate new projects that should strengthen the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure.

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that the central element of this joint operational group will be joint training programs that will strengthen the ability to resist the enemy.

As Shmyhal clarified on Telegram, a corresponding memorandum was signed.

"Ukraine and Poland are creating a joint working group on unmanned aerial systems. The corresponding memorandum was signed today in Kyiv together with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. - the Minister of Defense noted. - We are taking our security cooperation to a new level in response to Russian terror, which threatens Ukraine and other European countries. The central element of this working group will be joint training programs."

According to him, the group will facilitate the exchange of operational knowledge and experience in the field of UAVs; develop and test methods for the use and counteraction of drones, integrate innovative technologies; strengthen interoperability between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Poland and ensure compatibility with NATO standards.

In addition, a joint declaration on strengthening security and defense cooperation was signed. In this document, they agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas, including SAFE and PURL.

- Shmyhal added.

Recall

Earlier, Kosiniak-Kamysz reported that Poland will cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in acquiring drone control skills.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

