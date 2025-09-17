$41.180.06
Abrams, F-35, and Apache: Poland conducts large-scale military exercise "Iron Gate"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Large-scale armored and air force exercises "Iron Gate" are taking place at the military training ground in Orzysz, Poland. NATO servicemen and equipment, including Abrams tanks and F-35 fighters, are participating in them.

Abrams, F-35, and Apache: Poland conducts large-scale military exercise "Iron Gate"

In Poland, large-scale armored and air force exercises, codenamed "Iron Gate," are taking place on Wednesday at the military training ground in Orzysz, located approximately 100 kilometers from the strategically important Suwałki Gap, UNN reports with reference to TVN Info.

Details

A NATO battlegroup, consisting of American, British, Romanian, and Croatian servicemen, is deployed in the region.

The exercises will be observed, in particular, by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as well as Polish General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army.

The training ground plans to practice the interaction of various branches of the armed forces: armored, mechanized, artillery, and air forces. Among the equipment presented will be: Abrams tanks, K9 howitzers, WR-40 Langusta launchers, Rak mortars, Rosomak self-propelled mortars with the ZSSW-30 turret, Piorun and Spike systems. Air support will be provided by F-35 and F-16 fighters, as well as AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

The demonstration in Orzysz is part of the large-scale "Iron Defender" exercises – the largest military exercises of this kind in Poland in 2025. The exercises include operations on land, at sea, and in the air with the participation of ground forces, air forces, navies, special forces, and territorial defense forces. 30,000 servicemen and 600 units of equipment from Poland and NATO countries are participating in the exercises.

At the same time, Polish servicemen are also participating in exercises abroad - in Lithuania, Latvia, and on the strategically important island of Gotland in Sweden.

Earlier, military exercises were held in Ustka, where the Patriot system was demonstrated for the first time in Poland. Further exercises are planned for Thursday at the Nowa Dęba training ground.

Julia Shramko

