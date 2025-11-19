Poland to deploy 10,000 soldiers to protect infrastructure after railway explosions

Following a recent railway explosion, Poland is activating Operation "Horizon" involving military units to protect the country's critical infrastructure. This was stated by Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by Reuters, tokfm, and UNN.

Warsaw has decided to deploy 10,000 soldiers of the Polish army to protect the country's critical infrastructure, including railways. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the activation of Operation "Horizon."

This is one of the largest operations. Together with Minister Kierwiński, we are submitting a request to the Prime Minister, and then the Prime Minister's request will be presented to the President of the Republic of Poland. - said the Minister of National Defense during a joint press conference with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kierwiński.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the goal of Operation "Horizon" is to take security measures, protect critical infrastructure, conduct joint patrols, and foster cooperation among all state services to counter acts of sabotage and enhance the safety of Polish citizens.

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Dorohusk route between November 15 and 17. During the first incident, in Mice (Masovian Voivodeship, Garwolin County), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Lublin Voivodeship, Puławy County), on Sunday, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

A spokesman for the Polish special services reported the first arrests in the railway sabotage case, carried out by the ABW and the police. The investigation is ongoing, several people have been detained and are being questioned about their role in the terrorist attempt.

