Poland to deploy 10,000 soldiers to protect infrastructure after railway explosions

04:13 PM • 1766 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4188 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15586 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14375 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12555 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13978 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15459 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21299 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18374 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16457 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 21669 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30253 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 29483 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 22398 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19757 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15600 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10217 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19806 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38595 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38620 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30290 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 31041 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 32226 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 49501 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43987 views
Poland to deploy 10,000 soldiers to protect infrastructure after railway explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Poland is activating Operation "Horizon" involving 10,000 troops to protect the country's critical infrastructure. This decision was made after recent railway explosions and acts of sabotage.

Poland to deploy 10,000 soldiers to protect infrastructure after railway explosions

Following a recent railway explosion, Poland is activating Operation "Horizon" involving military units to protect the country's critical infrastructure. This was stated by Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by Reuters, tokfm, and UNN.

Details

Warsaw has decided to deploy 10,000 soldiers of the Polish army to protect the country's critical infrastructure, including railways. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the activation of Operation "Horizon."

This is one of the largest operations. Together with Minister Kierwiński, we are submitting a request to the Prime Minister, and then the Prime Minister's request will be presented to the President of the Republic of Poland.

- said the Minister of National Defense during a joint press conference with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kierwiński.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the goal of Operation "Horizon" is to take security measures, protect critical infrastructure, conduct joint patrols, and foster cooperation among all state services to counter acts of sabotage and enhance the safety of Polish citizens.

Recall

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Dorohusk route between November 15 and 17. During the first incident, in Mice (Masovian Voivodeship, Garwolin County), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Lublin Voivodeship, Puławy County), on Sunday, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

A spokesman for the Polish special services reported the first arrests in the railway sabotage case, carried out by the ABW and the police. The investigation is ongoing, several people have been detained and are being questioned about their role in the terrorist attempt.

Ukraine and Poland create group to counter Russian sabotage - Zelenskyy19.11.25, 14:18 • 1772 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Electricity
Reuters
Warsaw
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Poland