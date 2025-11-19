Ukraine and Poland create group to counter Russian sabotage - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Among other things, they discussed sabotage on the Polish railway. According to the Head of State, a Ukrainian-Polish group will be created to work on preventing similar situations from Russia in the future, UNN reports.

As Zelenskyy reported, the Polish Prime Minister shared information from his law enforcement agencies and intelligence regarding recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railway. The social platform Telegram was used to organize subversive activities and launch a disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

I noted that similar subversive actions are directed against Ukraine every day, including on the railway. At Ukrzaliznytsia, we have implemented appropriate measures to counter such sabotage. Our information coincides: all facts point to a Russian trace behind all this. No one but the Russians is interested in this - Zelenskyy noted.

Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways

According to him, Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland at various levels and share all information.

We agreed to create a Ukrainian-Polish group that will work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future. We appreciate all of Poland's help and are always ready to work together to jointly protect lives and counter all possible sabotage and challenges. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, Tusk expressed condolences regarding those killed in Ternopil and dozens injured in other regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian drone and missile attacks.

Thank you for your solidarity, Donald. Emergency recovery work is currently underway. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Sabotage in Poland occurred on the route leading from the "Warsaw East" station to the main city of the Lublin Voivodeship. Acts of sabotage were discovered on two sections: Sobolew-Życzyn and Zarzecze - Puławy Azoty. On the first section, railway workers repaired the tracks damaged by the explosion, and on the second section in the Puławy area, they managed to restore the damaged traction network.