Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that two Ukrainian citizens, who had long cooperated with Russian special services, committed sabotage on the railway, UNN reports with reference to Wiadomosci.

The most important information. Intensive work of the services, police, and prosecutor's office allowed us to identify those responsible for the sabotage... The identified individuals are two citizens of Ukraine. They had long cooperated with Russian services. Their photographs were recorded - Tusk reported.

According to him, "in both cases, we are sure that these were deliberate actions aimed at causing a train accident."

After committing the sabotage in the city of Mika, these individuals left Poland through the border crossing in Terespol - Tusk summarized.

Addition

The incidents occurred on the route leading from "Warsaw East" station to the main city of Lublin Voivodeship. Acts of sabotage were discovered on two sections: Sobolew-Życzyn and Zarzecze - Puławy Azoty. On the first section, railway workers repaired the tracks damaged by the explosion, and on the second section in the Puławy area, they managed to restore the damaged traction network.