Poland held a secret meeting on railway sabotage, Russian interference suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 2943 views

The Prime Minister of Poland held a secret meeting regarding sabotage on railway tracks. Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesman for the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, stated that Russian special services are most likely responsible for the sabotage. The incidents occurred on the route from Warsaw East to Lublin, damaging tracks and the traction network.

Poland held a secret meeting on railway sabotage, Russian interference suspected
x.com/PremierRP

On Tuesday morning, a secret meeting on the issue of sabotage on railway tracks was held in Poland, chaired by the Prime Minister, with the participation of the heads of special services and representatives of the President. The spokesman for the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, stated that Russian special services are most likely responsible for the sabotage, Polskie Radio 24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Special services are working. Employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) are collecting evidence, information, and verifying already collected information. The clients, and everything indicates that these are Russian special services, would very much like to know in which direction the investigation is moving, what threads our employees are pulling, what threads they want to trace to get to the bottom of it," said Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services.

"Everything indicates that this terrorist attack was initiated by the special services of the East," Dobrzyński said.

He also added that Russian special services will certainly try to spread false information and create confusion: "Even pointing to Ukrainian connections. Russian special services want to destabilize Poland and the European Union, to quarrel us with Ukraine and to create a negative atmosphere." "Let's not allow Russian special services to involve us in these actions," Dobrzyński said. "This information, coming from unknown sources and then replicated, can be typical Russian disinformation."

Most of the information gathered at the morning meeting of the Polish National Security Committee, as the publication writes, remains classified. The meeting was held in a special room of the country's Ministry of National Defense. The main topic of discussion at the meeting was acts of sabotage. Representatives of the Polish government and special services discussed the details of the event and the conclusions that need to be drawn after these attacks. Dobrzyński also called for a thorough verification of information published in the media.

Addition

The incidents occurred on the route leading from "Warsaw East" station to the main city of the Lublin Voivodeship. Acts of sabotage were discovered on two sections: Sobolew-Życzyn and Zarzecze-Puławy Azoty. On the first section, railway workers repaired the tracks damaged by the explosion, and on the second section in the Puławy area, the damaged traction network was restored.

Julia Shramko

